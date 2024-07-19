Twisters Secured An Increasingly Rare Filmmaking Privilege Thanks To Steven Spielberg

When Jan de Bont's "Twister" was released in 1996, it was warmly but not enthusiastically greeted by critics. Some praised its atmosphere and colorful characters, and most were impressed with the film's expensive digital VFX, the extensive use of which was considered novel at the time. However, just as many critics pointed out that the script (by Michael Crichton and Anne-Marie Martin) was a little generic and the plot was unbearably simple. Audiences flocked to "Twister," though, and the film ultimately made over $495 million worldwide. "Twister" is not a great work of cinema, but it bears a lot of goodwill.

Fast-forward to 2024, and all the criticisms of "Twister" might also be applied to Lee Isaac Chung's "Twisters," the new quasi-sequel to the first film. "Twisters" offers no dramatically new spin on de Bont's original, playing lightly with a similar tone of lightweight meaninglessness. The characters are equally empty, but also equally charming; Glen Powell in particular has a cinematic dazzle that is well employed. It was a distinct change of pace for director Chung, whose 2020 film "Minari" was subtle, understated, and emotionally intense.

Both films, one might note, possess a palpable visual texture. De Bont worked as a cinematographer for most of his career, and likely had many conversations with his DP, Jack N. Green, about capturing light correctly. The DP for "Twisters" was Dan Mindel, the photographer for many of J.J. Abrams' movies. In an increasingly rare privilege in the modern age, Mindel shot "Twisters" on 35mm film, mostly to capture the same look as the 1996 original. Chung recently spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about his choice to use 35mm, and how he wouldn't have been allowed to had Steven Spielberg not served as an executive producer.