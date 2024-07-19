Twisters Director Intended For The Movie To Be A Sequel To An A24 Dramedy

Lee Isaac Chung's "Minari" is a film of quiet power that draws from the filmmaker's experience growing up on a farm in rural Arkansas. It's a film that gently immerses you in the lives of a Korean-American family attempting to start a farm; it is wise and funny and sad, and, in the end, profound in unexpected ways. "Minari" stays with you. It's what you would call a "grower" (one that was patiently guided to modest box office success and six Academy Award nominations by A24).

"Twisters," Chung's follow up to "Minari," is not what anyone would call a "grower." It's a gargantuan studio tentpole tricked out with the best CGI and sound f/x a $155 million budget can buy. If you see "Twisters" in the right environment, it will stay with you, too –- if only because your ears will be ringing from its intense depiction of very bad weather.

"Twisters" might represent a giant step up in scale for Chung, but he didn't approach it as a for-hire blockbuster errand. There's no selling out here. Chung wanted to make this movie, and used "Minari," which earned him an Oscar nomination for Best Director, to demonstrate his suitability for the gig. In fact, he cut together a pitch that insinuated "Twisters" could be viewed as a sequel of sorts to "Minari."