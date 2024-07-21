The Horrors Of Swallow Explained

Carlo Mirabella-Davis' 2020 horror/drama "Swallow" initially presents itself as a strange body-horror story about a compulsion that most audience probably wouldn't understand. Haley Bennett ("Cyrano") plays Hunter Conrad, a young woman who recently married into a very wealthy family. Hunter was raised in a working class household, so her husband's sudden affluence is jarring and a little disorienting. Hunter has to get used to the way rich people communicate, but also what wealthy households might expect from a young, pretty wife. When Hunter becomes pregnant, she seems to have fulfilled her role, and her new husband (Austin Stowell) begins ignoring her. She is trapped in a rich home with no one to talk to, and no one who understands her.

It's then that Hunter first thinks to swallow a marble. Somehow, swallowing the marble fills her with calm.

It's not long before Hunter expands her swallowing to include larger, more dangerous objects. She swallows pushpins, thumbtacks, paperclips. She swallows batteries and gameboard pieces. She'll work her way up to whole screwdrivers. Hunter's compulsions will eventually land her in the hospital, where she will be diagnosed with a very real condition call pica, a psychological illness that drives people to eat things that aren't food.

At that point, "Swallow" could have taken a hard left into horror territory, following Hunter's deep descent into sharp object related self-harm, and the increasing size and sharpness of the things she was moved to ingest. Instead, though, the film begins to delve, sensitively, into Hunter's psychology, her past, and why she was afflicted with pica to begin with. It eventually becomes a story of a young woman confronting the darkest part of her past, including a conversation with her biological father.