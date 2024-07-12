Did An Obscure '80s Film Influence The Biggest Stunt In Furious 7?

I had never heard of "Black Moon Rising," but as soon as I learned about its existence, I knew I had to watch it immediately. You're telling me the great John Carpenter wrote a film in which Tommy Lee Jones plays a former thief who does secret deals with the government? Linda Hamilton plays a car thief who steals an experimental prototype vehicle that can drive faster than 300 miles per hour? And for plot reasons, Tommy Lee Jones orchestrates the elaborate heist of that vehicle to return it to its rightful owners? Hell yeah.

But imagine my shock when I saw the climactic scene, which contains virtually all of the same plot points as "Furious 7." Imagine my further shock when I watched "Furious 7" featurettes about the making of their scene, and no one mentions "Black Moon Rising" as an inspiration. In fact, I couldn't find a single instance on the entire internet where anyone associated with the movie ever admitted that "Black Moon Rising" was an inspiration. Are the folks behind "Furious 7" so unwilling to give a nod to another film that they'd purposefully remain silent about this as an influence? That can't be the case.

But in all of their research about car stunts, did they really never come across this movie? I know it's somewhat obscure, but wow, that would be a huge coincidence if it's true. I've reached out to one of the film's second unit directors to try to get some clarity on this, but I have not heard back yet. I'll update this post if that changes. Anyway, wild stuff! And "Black Moon Rising" is absolutely worth watching, by the way. It's streaming for free right now on Tubi.

In the meantime, I spoke more about this film on today's episode of the /Film Daily podcast:

