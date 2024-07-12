Did An Obscure '80s Film Influence The Biggest Stunt In Furious 7?
In James Wan's "Furious 7," released in 2015, Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) and Brian O'Conner (Paul Walker) find themselves inside a supercar located many stories up in an Abu Dhabi skyscraper. They desperately need a chip that's embedded in the vehicle (don't ask), but things go south when the villains realize their plan. In order to escape, Dom does the only thing he knows how to do: he drives his way out of the situation, despite being indoors. After knocking over several of the baddies and evading many a gunshot, Dom realizes the only way the team can accomplish their mission is if he and Brian speed through the window and crash into a neighboring skyscraper.
The scene is, of course, absolutely ridiculous, but Wan and his team give it a sense of majesty and wonder, and the result is one of the best stunts in "Fast and Furious" franchise history.
But what if I told you that almost the exact same thing happened in a movie in 1986?
Black Moon Rising beat Furious 7 to the punch by nearly 30 years
I had never heard of "Black Moon Rising," but as soon as I learned about its existence, I knew I had to watch it immediately. You're telling me the great John Carpenter wrote a film in which Tommy Lee Jones plays a former thief who does secret deals with the government? Linda Hamilton plays a car thief who steals an experimental prototype vehicle that can drive faster than 300 miles per hour? And for plot reasons, Tommy Lee Jones orchestrates the elaborate heist of that vehicle to return it to its rightful owners? Hell yeah.
But imagine my shock when I saw the climactic scene, which contains virtually all of the same plot points as "Furious 7." Imagine my further shock when I watched "Furious 7" featurettes about the making of their scene, and no one mentions "Black Moon Rising" as an inspiration. In fact, I couldn't find a single instance on the entire internet where anyone associated with the movie ever admitted that "Black Moon Rising" was an inspiration. Are the folks behind "Furious 7" so unwilling to give a nod to another film that they'd purposefully remain silent about this as an influence? That can't be the case.
But in all of their research about car stunts, did they really never come across this movie? I know it's somewhat obscure, but wow, that would be a huge coincidence if it's true. I've reached out to one of the film's second unit directors to try to get some clarity on this, but I have not heard back yet. I'll update this post if that changes. Anyway, wild stuff! And "Black Moon Rising" is absolutely worth watching, by the way. It's streaming for free right now on Tubi.
In the meantime, I spoke more about this film on today's episode of the /Film Daily podcast:
You can subscribe to /Film Daily on Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts, and send your feedback, questions, comments, concerns, and mailbag topics to us at bpearson@slashfilm.com. Please leave your name and general geographic location in case we mention your e-mail on the air.