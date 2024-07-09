A Love Of Shakespeare Landed Chris Plummer His Star Trek VI Role

"Star Trek" fans are a notoriously finicky and aggressively opinionated lot, but I don't think it's terribly controversial to suggest that, of the six films featuring "The Original Series" cast, the majority of Trekkers hold the two directed by Nicholas Meyer, "Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan" and "Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country," to be the best of the bunch.

Made for $32 million less than Robert Wise's "Star Trek: The Motion Picture," Meyer, who'd never seen a single episode of the show, got the franchise's big-screen iteration back on track by dispensing with the previous film's occasionally draggy reverence. Though he inherited the notion of calling back to TOS' "Space Seed" episode, Meyer placed his stamp on the film by imbuing the tale with evocative literary allusions to Herman Melville's "Moby-Dick" and Charles Dickens' "A Tale of Two Cities." It's a tightly structured yarn that managed to extend the life of the movie franchise while killing off (however temporarily) the show's most beloved character.

So when it came time to bid farewell to the original cast a decade later, Paramount brought Meyer back to hopefully craft a fitting swan song (and right the ship once again, this time after William Shatner's half-baked misfire "Star Trek V: The Final Frontier"). He boldly aced the assignment. "Star Trek: The Undiscovered Country" is a touching sendoff to everyone but Kirk (Shatner got clumsily shoehorned into 1994's "Star Trek Generations") that uses the United Federation of Planets' pursuit of peace with the Klingons to comment on the end of the Cold War.

His script also draws on Shakespeare, particularly via General Chang (Christopher Plummer), the Kirk-hating Klingon who quotes the Bard with blustery aplomb. Meyer wrote the character with Plummer in mind and eventually became so wedded to the actor in the role that he couldn't imagine making the film without him. There was just one hitch: they hadn't offered him the part yet.