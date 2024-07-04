The Harrison Ford Box Office Bomb That Inspired Star Wars: Rogue One

Gareth Edwards' 2016 nostalgia-fest "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" seems to have been made to address what some people call a plot hole in George Lucas' 1977 film "Star Wars." In Lucas' film, the young Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) pilots a light attack craft up to a miniature hole in the exterior of the moon-sized Death Star, drops a bomb in it, and causes the entire superstructure to blow up. It is a satisfying ending to an exhilarating sci-fi pulp adventure.

Starwoids, however, watched Lucas films enough times that they began to ask questions. Why, the query went, would the deathly efficient Empire build a moon-sized planet-killing machine with such a grievous design flaw? Why build something so large and overpowered if a single bomb from a light attack craft can destroy it entirely?

The makers of "Rogue One" took that criticism to heart, and backward-engineered a story to explain the flaw. It seems that the designer of the Death Star was a kidnapped engineer, working under duress. He fundamentally disapproved of the Empire and of a Death Star, and deliberately designed it so that a single bomb could blow it up, should someone have the wherewithal to make the attempt. "Rogue One" is about a group of ragtag rebels who sacrifice their lives to learn and then communicate the above information to the Rebel Alliance.

It seems, however, that "Rogue One" wasn't merely spackling over a fan-noticed pseudo-error. According to Josh Kushin's 2016 book "The Art of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story," the characters in Edwards' film were designed after a little-seen 1978 clunker called "Force 10 From Navarone," a World War II movie starring Harrison Ford.

Don't feel bad if you don't know about "Force 10." It was a big bomb.