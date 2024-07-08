The True Horror Of Hounds Of Love Lies In The Story Of Its Real Serial Killer

Content Warning: the following article includes discussions of animal abuse and sexual assault.

The first scene of "Hounds of Love," a brutal 2016 horror film from director Ben Young, is shot from the POV of a skeevy couple, Evelyn and John White. We watch a group of Australian schoolgirls playing volleyball in slow motion, their skirts waving against their lean bodies jumping in the air. This camera technique shows how the Whites get voyeuristic pleasure in hunting for their next victim. They offer 17-year-old Vicky a ride, eventually luring her to their home and chaining her to a bed to enact sexual and violent torture for their own amusement. These cruel actions are an aphrodisiac for the couple, and when they're not harming Vicky they're having sex with each other.

Young does not show the full extent of what's happening, but just enough so that we can fill the horrors in our own minds. What makes Vicky's torment so upsetting is that she's only one small step from freedom and the outside world, but she keeps getting caught trying to escape. From the outside, the Whites' home looks like any other part of suburbia. This makes "Hounds of Love" seem like something that could happen anywhere, even right under our noses. Adding to this is its nearly identical resemblance to a case in Australian true crime history, the Morehouse Murders.