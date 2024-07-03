How The WWE Nearly Cost The Mandalorian One Of Its Key Guest Stars

Mercedes Moné, aka Sasha Banks, is one of the most successful professional wrestlers in the world. As is often the case, Hollywood comes calling when one reaches a certain level of success. That's precisely what happened when Moné was still wrestling under the name Sasha Banks for the WWE when Lucasfilm cast her on the live-action "Star Wars" series "The Mandalorian." Given that this is one of the biggest, most beloved franchises on the planet, it was a big deal. But the WWE didn't make the gig easy on her. The organization actively tried to get in the way, it seems.

Moné recently spoke with Hot 97 all about her career, including why she left WWE for AEW, aka All Elite Wrestling. She explained that while she still has love for WWE, what happened with her role as Koska Reeves on "The Mandalorian" season 2 was nothing shy of frustrating. Here's what she had to say about it:

"I love WWE, but they tried so hard to not make me do The Mandalorian. [They] put me on house shows when I was supposed to film. It was pulling teeth just to get on that show, just to be a part of that show."

To date, Moné has appeared in a total of five episodes of the series, debuting in season 2 episode titled "The Heiress." She also appeared in "The Mandalorian" season 2 finale, which remains a highlight for "Star Wars" fans during the Disney era of the franchise. A select few got to be a part of Luke Skywalker's glorious return and Moné now holds her place in "Star Wars" history as a result. Sadly, the brass at WWE didn't make accomplishing that easy on her.