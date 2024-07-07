Brad Pitt Is Responsible For His Distinct 12 Monkeys Look
Director Terry Gilliam's "12 Monkeys" has truly become one of the classic mainstream sci-fi films of the '90s. Yes, it was very successful in its day, but plenty of box office hits disappear into the background after they leave theaters. This is a film that has endured, in no small part because it played a special part in the careers of its stars. For Bruce Willis, it was a way for the actor to flex his muscles outside of action movies like "Die Hard." For Brad Pitt, it helped ensure that he wasn't going to be typecast as the classically handsome guy for the rest of his life. And he's certainly well disguised in this movie, utilizing a look he, in part, cooked up himself.
The Hollywood Reporter spoke with the cast and crew of "12 Monkeys" in honor of its 25th anniversary in early 2021. Pitt's character, Jeffrey Goynes, has a very unique look, with the actor portraying a mental patient who may hold the key to humanity's salvation. While Pitt has his frustrations with his acting in the film, he was committed to bringing the character to life and the look was a big part of that. Gilliam explained that Pitt was personally responsible for the character's distinctive eye:
"He came up with the funny eye in Goynes' character. He's wearing a contact lens that shows his eye out the wrong way, because he was really working hard to get away from being a pretty face and be something interesting. It was good to see. I just love when you see people pushing their own limits. [...] Both [Pitt and Willis] wanted to prove something about themselves. It was great to watch them both become what they needed to become. It also scared the s*** out of me. Because I wasn't sure it was going to work."
Brad Pitt was fighting against fame on 12 Monkeys
For those who may need a refresher, "12 Monkeys" centers on Cole (Willis), who is sent back in time to save humanity from a deadly virus. Along the way, he encounters a psychiatrist (Madeleine Stowe) and a mental patient (Pitt) who holds the key to a mysterious group known as the Army of the 12 Monkeys, which is believed to be responsible for unleashing the virus.
Context is key here. Pitt was coming off of both "Interview with the Vampire" and "Legends of the Fall" in 1994, which catapulted him to superstardom. "People didn't necessarily recognize him," Gilliam explained in the same interview. "Then 'Legend of the Fall' opened on the first weekend of the shoot. And bang! The world had changed. We had to have so many security people around because he had become the hottest thing on the planet." Stowe also likened the experience to being around The Beatles at the height of their fame in the '60s:
"You would have thought the Beatles had arrived (on set in Philadelphia). The hysteria over him. I thought, 'Oh my god, this poor man. Look what's about to happen.' There were radio reports, people trying to track him. Then he came and gave that incredible performance, that took Terry by surprise. He had no idea what was coming."
Despite the pitfalls of fame, Pitt helped to make this movie a big success, with "12 Monkeys" becoming a box office smash that spawned a beloved TV show as well. The actor took creative risks rather than playing it safe, and this movie is a fine example. Coupled with other works that would follow such as "Se7ven" and "Fight Club," he avoided the perils of typecasting to become not just a dreamboat, but one of the best actors of his generation.