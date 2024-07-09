The Marvel Pitch That Kevin Feige Never Saw Coming

Deep-cut fans of Marvel Comics have likely begun several pertinent conversations with the following question: if you could adapt any Marvel character, no matter how obscure, into a live-action feature film, which one would you choose? These conversations were mostly held during the 2010s heyday of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, when most of the company's star characters had already been given the cinematic treatment. Spider-Man, The Fantastic Four, X-Men, and the Avengers were all taken, and even some more obscure characters, like the Guardians of the Galaxy, were being given the A-list polish, so Marvel fans had to get creative in their nerdy, self-indulgent postulations.

Personally, I have already written a treatment (which I sent to Marvel many years ago) for the obscure MarvelUK character Motormouth, a foul-mouthed punk rock teen (real name: Harley Davis) who finds a pair of magical sneakers that allow her to leap between dimensions. I would also love to see a feature film starring the Awesome Slapstick, a living cartoon with a mallet and a sick sense of humor.

After the release of "Avengers: Endgame" in 2019, Marvel Studios seems to have opened their doors all the way, and allowed several new, strange characters onto the scene. Moon Knight had a TV series. The Eternals were in a feature film. M.O.D.O.K. finally made an appearance.

The weirdest pitch of all, however, at least according to Marvel head honcho Kevin Feige, was when Michael Giacchino approached him about making a TV movie based on the obscure 1972 character Werewolf By Night. Giacchino talked about his short in the making-of documentary "Director By Night," currently available on Disney+, and he said that Feige was genuinely shocked at his proposal. Not an easy thing to do after "Guardians of the Galaxy."