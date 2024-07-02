Robert Downey Jr. Gave Tony Stark Sunglasses So He Could Read Cue Cards In Iron Man

Thanks to the longstanding dominance of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, most mainstream audiences could recite the origin story of Tony Stark, aka Iron Man (Robert Downey, Jr.), as if it was holy writ: Tony, a selfish, amoral weapons manufacturer, is kidnapped during a missile presentation in Afghanistan. He is forced by his kidnappers to build weapons and explosives, but instead, with the help of Ho Yinsen (Shaun Toub), builds a suit of high-tech attack armor. He escapes, but loses his friend in the skirmish, breaking his heart. Thereafter, Tony has an attack of conscience, drops out of the weapons game, and uses a rocket-powered Iron Man suit to fly around the world and destroy Stark Industry weapons.

Had the MCU ceased with "Iron Man," it still would have been a marvelously satisfying story. A tale of heroic redemption featuring an aspirational hero who devoted himself to disarmament.

The start of the "Iron Man" story was the above-mentioned missile presentation, back when Tony was still eager to sell weapons and show off his company's destructive capabilities. In true corporate fashion, Tony gave a speech about the power of his new products, intoning, "Is it better to be feared or respected? I say: why not both?"

Downey, Jr. wanted that line to feel orchestrated, but also kind of off-the-cuff. In a video interview with Vanity Fair, the actor revealed that the speech was printed on cue cards, allowing him to give the scene an improvised feel. However, in order to hide the fact that he was reading from said cue cards, Downey, Jr. decided to give Tony a pair of sunglasses. It was a practical choice, but the sunglasses became a permanent part of Tony's look in all the subsequent "Iron Man" sequels.