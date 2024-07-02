Styling Ted's Hair In Bill & Ted Was No Easy Task

The appeal of Bill (Alex Winter) and Ted (Keanu Reeves) in Stephen Herek's 1989 sci-fi hit "Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure" is their persistent ability to remain upbeat and relaxed. The characters may be a pair of none-too-bright wastoids from San Dimas, California, more interested in playing in their crappy metal band than, y'know, reading books, but they seem completely comfortable with themselves, confident with their surfers' patois and thimble-deep perception of the world. The characters only come to appreciate world history when they're given a time machine and meet famous historical figures — Joan of Arc, Sigmund Freud, Genghis Khan, et al — in person. Through films like "Bill & Ted," mass audiences learned that metal fans weren't Satan-worshiping bullies, but affable, silly, generally nice dudes.

Bill & Ted spoke like L.A. surfers, but weren't part of the beach scene. As such, their costuming needed to denote their characters specifically, and not necessarily their adherence to an established "scene." Indeed, the only thing on their persons indicating that Bill & Ted were into pop metal was Ted's Van Halen T-shirt. Although, it's a T-shirt for Van Halen's 1986 record "5150," with Sammy Hagar on vocals instead of David Lee Roth, so maybe he's not a real Van Halen fan.

One might also take notice of Ted's hair, a froopy, shaggy mane that looks simultaneously unkempt and meticulously coiffed. It was also a hairdo that Reeves loved. One can watch one of Reeves' more recent films and see that he might be capable of growing Ted Hair, but also that he has never quite recaptured the shaggy glory of 1989.

In a 2018 interview with Entertainment Weekly, Winter and Reeves commented on Reeve's Ted Hair, and how glorious it was.