The Head Of Fox Once Taught Legendary Director Howard Hawks A Lesson He Never Forgot

A case could be made that Howard Hawks is one of the greatest American directors of all time. His career spanned from the silent era in the mid-1920s all the way to 1970, and along the way, he made some of the most memorable classics the film industry has ever seen. Hawks directed one of the first gangster movies (the original "Scarface," which was released one month before the real-life Al Capone went to prison), made two of the best screwball comedies of all time with "Bringing Up Baby" and "His Girl Friday," created two of the best Humphrey Bogart/Lauren Bacall films ever (and an influential noir classic) with "To Have and Have Not" and "The Big Sleep," and directed at least three classic John Wayne Westerns in the form of "Red River," "Rio Bravo," and "El Dorado." Not too shabby.

But everyone has to start somewhere, and Hawks got a job working as a propman during the summers in the earliest days of Hollywood. Eventually, he worked his way up to finding literary material that could serve as the basis of film scripts, and he became so successful that he had 70 writers working underneath him.

In "Hollywood: The Oral History," compiled by authors Jeanine Basinger and Sam Wasson from a series of oral interviews conducted by the American Film Institute, Hawks explained that he quit the job overseeing writers because he became "bored" by it and was harboring ambitions to direct a movie himself: