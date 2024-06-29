Ryn's Prosthetics In Star Trek: Discovery Were Cumbersome And Limiting

At the beginning of the third season of "Star Trek: Discovery," the title ship flew through a time portal, shunting the characters forward from the year 2259 to the year 3188. In the 32nd century, the Discovery soon finds, the Federation had been forced into hiding by a galaxy-wide cataclysm that disabled all known starships. In its place rose the Emerald Chain, a money-driven corporation run by the Orions and the Andorians. When the galaxy fell back into capitalism — the Federation was a post-capitalist organization — exploitation and slavery soon followed. Under the Emerald Chain, the galaxy is a very unhappy place, and it will be up to the crew of the Discovery to find the remnants of the Federation and re-establish peace and diplomacy.

In their quest, "Discovery" accumulates a new ally in the form of Ryn (Noah Averbach-Katz), an Andorian in the employ of the wicked Emerald Chain boss, Osyraa (Janet Kidder). Ryn had previously signed a "lifelong contract" with the Emerald Chain, essentially making him a slave for life. He once staged an uprising against Osyraa, but he failed and had his antennae chopped off as punishment. He was hence assigned to implant bombs in the necks of other slaves, making him widely hated by just about everyone.

Ryn, like all Andorians, sported bright blue skin, white hair, and still had small forehead lumps where his antennae used to be. Because "Discovery" had a more advanced makeup department than previous "Star Trek" shows, several aliens were redesigned with more facial detail, and Andorians now also sported additional cranial ridges.

In 2021, Averbach-Katz engaged in an AMA on Reddit, and he revealed that the newly redesigned makeup, along with the long white wig, covered most of his face and head ... and was massively uncomfortable.