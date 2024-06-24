Road To Hollywood: The Movie-Making Board Game Is Your Next Great Tabletop Adventure

The fun doesn't stop with the first video: once you've finished your first video, encourage your players to take on different roles or crew responsibilities (or both) to extend the game's replay factor. You can recreate the pressures of a shooting schedule by setting a production timer, and If you really want to bring Hollywood to your living room, hold your very own film festival and have your friends and family vote on their favorite adaptations. The Kickstarter even promises new versions of the game in the future, too, with both a Western Edition and a Zombie Edition both coming soon.

And while the game is absolutely designed for non-professionals, if you're already in the industry, "Road To Hollywood" can be a great way to make your work a little more accessible to those who don't understand what you do. Grandma may not know how to open the YouTube app on her television to watch your latest clips, but put her in charge of location scouting and in five minutes she might just have stronger opinions on natural light than you do.

In the end, it's important to remember that "Road To Hollywood" is a party game first and foremost. The stakes are too low for your film to be the victim of creative differences; keep things simple, let people tap into their creative selves, and toast the final product when the film is finished. The goal is to put something on the table that gets everyone involved. Let your friends and family tap into that joy of creation — for an evening, the dream of independent cinema is alive and well at your kitchen table.