Tony Stark's Mid-Air Iron Man Suit-Up In Marvel's Avengers Had To Be Reverse-Engineered

2012's "The Avengers" represents the moment when the MCU officially claimed box office primacy throughout much of the planet. By the end of its theatrical run, it stood as the third highest grossing film of all time worldwide behind the James Cameron duo of "Avatar" and "Titanic," and, most importantly for Marvel Studios, served as a pump-primer for the Infinity Saga, which would culminate seven years later with "Avengers: Endgame" — currently the second highest grossing film of all time worldwide.

The studio's not-so-secret formula was basically threefold: a) cast charismatic actors, b) hire writers and directors with some degree of reverence for the Marvel universe and c) once moviegoers were hooked, give 'em the slam-bang, galaxy-spanning, eye-popping goods.

That last element required the films' various design teams — including sets, costumes and visual f/x — to get on the same aesthetic page and throw what was once believed impossible onto the big screen. Fortunately, by the time Jon Favreau kicked off the MCU's astonishing 11-year run with 2008's "Iron Man," CG could be, in many cases, seamlessly integrated into live-action films (thanks in large part to pre-visualization, which gives directors a shot-by-shot roadmap that will later be adorned/augmented in post-production by the multi-house visual f/x team). To their credit, Marvel went as big as possible, and delivered to the audience's satisfaction.

This wasn't always easy, and oftentimes forced the visual f/x artists to think and work counterintuitively, but they pulled it off. And, in some cases, it sounds like they had a blast doing it.