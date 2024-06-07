Kristen Stewart To Lead Limited Series About The First American Woman In Space

Though many of our most popular films about astronauts are about men, like the true stories behind "Apollo 13" and "The Right Stuff," there are some incredible women who have explored the cosmos, chief among them Sally Ride. Ride was the first American woman in space as one of the crew of a Challenger expedition to launch new satellites in 1983, and she went into space a second time on the Challenger in 1984, spending a total of around 14 days in orbit. She was a trailblazer who not only broke barriers in space travel but was an incredible mind, earning four different degrees from Stanford University, including a doctorate in physics. Though she retired from NASA in 1989 to pursue a career in academia, Ride held the unique distinction of being the only person to serve on the investigation boards for both NASA shuttle accidents, including the 1986 Challenger explosion. Sadly, Ride died in 2012 at the age of 61 from pancreatic cancer, but now her legacy will be given new life in the form of a limited series, starring Kristen Stewart as Ride herself.

Deadline reports that Stewart will make her leading television series debut in "The Challenger," courtesy of Kyra Sedgewick's Big Swing Productions and Amblin Partners. While no channel or streaming home has been announced as of yet (though Amazon is allegedly in the running), the team behind the series hopes that it will be ready to air by 2026 in time for the 40th anniversary of the Challenger tragedy.