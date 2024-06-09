The Only Major Actors Still Alive From The Arrangement

In 1960, Kirk Douglas had helped to break the Hollywood Blacklist with "Spartacus" by publicly crediting then-blacklisted writer Dalton Trumbo as the screenwriter. But in 1969, he found himself working with a director who had been anything but helpful to his Hollywood colleagues during the height of McCarthyism. Sadly, this team-up between Douglas and director Elia Kazan also had the unfortunate distinction of being one of the Greek-American filmmaker's most derided films.

"The Arrangement" currently has a 15% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, which should tell you pretty much all you need to know about how this ill-fated drama was received upon release. The film is an adaptation of Kazan's own 1967 novel of the same name and follows LA advertising executive Evangelos Topouzoglou/Eddie Anderson (Douglas) as he endures a protracted nervous breakdown (which is what watching this incredible trailer feels like). Critics at the time were merciless with their condemnation of Kazan's film, which to them clearly didn't match the quality of his earlier works such as "Gentleman's Agreement" or "A Streetcar Named Desire". The New York Times' Vincent Canby, for example, called the film "a callous soap opera, unworthy of a man of Kazan's true talent."

But regardless of its reception, there's no denying the star power of "The Arrangement." Aside from Douglas (who passed away in 2020), the film starred Faye Dunaway, Deborah Kerr, and Richard Boone. Some 55 years after it first debuted, then, in lieu of a full critical reassessment (which doesn't appear to be happening any time soon), perhaps we can take this moment to celebrate the actors who gave what they could to Kazan's film, and see which of them are still going strong half a century later.