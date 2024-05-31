The Only Mia Farrow Movie That Has A Perfect Rotten Tomatoes Score

After briefly slipping up in the early 1980s with the introspective "Stardust Memories" and "A Midsummer Night's Sex Comedy," Woody Allen rediscovered his comedic muse with the run of "Zelig," "Broadway Danny Rose," "The Purple Rose of Cairo" and "Hannah and Her Sisters." Factor in 1989's "Crimes and Misdemeanors," and you could make a compelling case that, aside from a few failures, Allen had matured into one of our finest satirists.

While I think his most witheringly downbeat statement on the creation of art arrived a decade later in the sublime "Bullets Over Broadway," he made his warmest statement on New York City theater via 1984's kind-hearted "Broadway Danny Rose." The tale of a one-man talent agency (Allen) who works tirelessly to keep his collection of C-level talents gainfully employed (and gets caught up in a mob-related love triangle in the process) is rivaled only by "The Purple Rose of Cairo" and "Radio Days" for its sweetness. These are films that plunge their characters into the morass of a rapidly changing entertainment industry: some of these characters want to meet the transporting voices that crackle through their Philco; some want to be them; and, in "The Purple Rose of Cairo," one unloved woman wants to flat-out live in the black-and-white universe of her favorite movie.

As the star of Allen's '80s triumphs until Woody fell in love with Mia Farrow and Andre Previn's adopted daughter Soon-Yi in the early 1990s, Farrow evinced a versatility and vitality that, strangely, felt taken for granted. She is only absolute perfection in "The Purple Rose of Cairo" and "Hannah and Her Sisters," but, all these years later, she's never been nominated for a single Academy Award. She does, however, have a 100-percent fresh film sitting at Rotten Tomatoes, and, amazingly, it's not for one of Allen's most universally celebrated films.