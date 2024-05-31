Backspot Review: Devery Jacobs Commands This Complex, Queer, Cheerleading Coming-Of-Age Drama

The number of movies about gifted youngsters sacrificing the traditional teen experience in favor of artistic perfection or academic excellence is immeasurable. "Stick It" peered into the world of Olympic hopeful gymnastics, "Whiplash" pulled back the curtain of elite musicianship, and "Bring It On" turned the world of competitive cheerleading into one of the greatest teen films ever made. This is all to say, coming-of-age stories in this territory are well-tread, so finding a way to stand out among so many all-time greats is a massive undertaking. Fortunately, for D.W. Waterson's directorial feature film debut, "Backspot," this stylish, unapologetically queer look at the world of All-Star Cheerleading (not to be confused with high school cheerleading) is a soaring breath of fresh air.

Written by Joanne Sarazen, "Reservation Dogs" star Devery Jacobs commands the tale as star cheerleader Riley, who is given the opportunity to audition for the elite competitive squad, The Thunderhawks. Making the team would mean completely dedicating her life to the sport (more than she already has), but she luckily makes the squad along with her girlfriend Amanda (Kudakwashe Rutendo) and their friend Rachel (Noa DiBerto). Joining the Thunderhawks is a dream come true, and Riley is thrilled to discover her hardass new coach Eileen McNamara (Evan Rachel Wood) is also queer.

But her quest for perfection is tested with the Thunderhawks because being a big fish in a small pond is no longer enough for Riley to be the best, and her desperate need for external validation threatens to destroy everything non-Cheerleading in her life. No amount of motivational signs adorning the gym walls or glittery eye shadow can distract from the bruises, fractures, or mat rash that are required to be the best.