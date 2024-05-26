The Best TV Shows And Movies Leaving Netflix In June 2024
Holy cow, May is almost over! That means June is almost here, bringing with it summer. While there are plenty of summer activities one can do outdoors, let's not forget the ultimate summer vibe: sitting inside watching TV. Hey, it gets hot out there! You could go outside and sweat a lot, or you could sit on your couch with the air conditioner blasting, watching Netflix. As is their custom, Netflix will be kicking several titles to the curb as the month rolls over, which means you better act fast to watch some of these films and TV shows. Below, we're highlighting some of best titles leaving Netflix in June 2024.
A Nightmare on Elm Street
Wes Craven solidified himself as a master of horror with "A Nightmare on Elm Street," a slasher with an ingenious hook: the killer targets teens in their dreams. Craven and company could've never predicted their little horror movie would unleash an entire franchise and turn dream-killer Fred "Freddy" Krueger into an icon. But that's exactly what happened. Hell, Freddy got so big that he even had his own hotline to call at one point. The many sequels would dilute Craven's formula and turn Freddy into a big of a comic figure, but the first film remains a classic for a reason: it's effective as hell. Netflix is currently streaming most of the "Nightmare on Elm Street" films, but the majority of them are leaving the service (see below), so maybe throw yourself a little Freddy marathon while you can.
Kill Bill Vol. 1 and 2
Quentin Tarantino considers "Kill Bill Vol. 1" and "Kill Bill Vol. 2" to be one movie. Whether or not you agree with that is entirely up to you. But whatever you think, just know that both volumes are leaving Netflix soon. A bloody, stylish tale of revenge, the "Kill Bill" films have Tarantino throwing every trick he knows up on the screen, mashing up styles and stories to follow the Bride (Uma Thurman) as she sets out to kill those who wronged her. I think Tarantino went on to better things after the "Kill Bill" saga, but these movies (or movie) really hold up. Funny, violent, action-packed, and brimming with imagination. Hurry up and watch before the end of June!
Inside Man
Spike Lee, one of our best living filmmakers, turned his lens to the crime thriller with 2006's wildly entertaining "Inside Man." What could've been a standard bank robbery pic is transformed into something more unique thanks to Lee's keen eye for New York and all its character dramas. When Clive Owen and his gang seize a bank and take hostages, Lee regular Denzel Washington, playing a NYPD Detective, shows up to try to rectify the situation. But nothing is as it seems here, and this is not your standard bank robbery. While Lee has made greater, more important films, "Inside Man" is actually the biggest box office hit of his career, and it's easy to see why: it's a lot of fun.
Godzilla
The MonsterVerse has gotten kind of silly with recent entries like "Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire," which makes the 2014 "Godzilla" from Gareth Edwards kind of weird to watch. There's no sense of "fun" to be had in Edwards' entry, which is dark, scary and very serious. When gigantic monsters suddenly start attacking the planet, the titan Godzilla rises from the sea and sets out on a rampage. Lots and lots of property is destroyed. The human characters are all kind of dull and lifeless, but Edwards has a great sense of scale and is able to make Godzilla feel like a mighty, imposing force of nature run amok.
Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby
Before Adam McKay started making Oscar-bait movies he made truly silly stuff like "Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby." This ridiculous comedy features the "Step Brothers" duo Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly as a pair of best buddy NASCAR drivers. That basic setup allows McKay and company to throw a whole bunch of goofy humor at the screen, and give Amy Adams one of her best roles, too (Amy Adams, do comedies again, we need it!). While "Anchorman" is probably the most beloved of the Ferrell/McKay movies, "Talladega Nights" is so unapologetically wacky that it's hard to resist.
TV shows and movies leaving Netflix in June 2024
Leaving 6/2/24
Bullet Train
Ready Player One
Leaving 6/9/24
Top Gear: Seasons 27-28
Leaving 6/16/24
The Mule
Leaving 6/23/24
The Invitation
Leaving 6/25/24
Dirty Grandpa
The Imitation Game
Leaving 6/28/24
Meg 2: The Trench
Leaving 6/29/24
NCIS: Seasons 1-11
Leaving 6/30/24
28 Days
A Nightmare on Elm Street
A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy's Revenge
A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors
A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master
A Nightmare on Elm Street 5: The Dream Child
A Single Man
Annie
Blended
Colombiana
Fear
Firestarter
Footloose
Godzilla
The Holiday
Hotel Transylvania
Hotel Transylvania 2
Inside Man
Kill Bill: Vol. 1
Kill Bill: Vol. 2
Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa
National Lampoon's Animal House
Out of Africa
Shrek Forever After
Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby