The Best TV Shows And Movies Leaving Netflix In June 2024

Wes Craven solidified himself as a master of horror with "A Nightmare on Elm Street," a slasher with an ingenious hook: the killer targets teens in their dreams. Craven and company could've never predicted their little horror movie would unleash an entire franchise and turn dream-killer Fred "Freddy" Krueger into an icon. But that's exactly what happened. Hell, Freddy got so big that he even had his own hotline to call at one point. The many sequels would dilute Craven's formula and turn Freddy into a big of a comic figure, but the first film remains a classic for a reason: it's effective as hell. Netflix is currently streaming most of the "Nightmare on Elm Street" films, but the majority of them are leaving the service (see below), so maybe throw yourself a little Freddy marathon while you can.