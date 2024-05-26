One Of Owen Wilson's Best Roles Almost Went To Jake Gyllenhaal

Hollywood is bursting with "what if" scenarios — "Sliding Doors" moments where actors, writers, directors, and craftspeople almost made a certain project, or almost walked away from a job that would become huge for their careers. With the benefit of hindsight, these situations are often fun to think about — especially if, as in the case in today's example, A) the two people competing for a part were vying for a memorable role in a well-known movie, and B) they both went on to have great careers, so the thought exercise doesn't feel mean-spirited or just plain sad.

In an oral history of "Zoolander" published by Vanity Fair in 2021, "Zoolander" writer, producer, director, and star Ben Stiller explained how Owen Wilson nearly didn't end up playing Hansel, Derek Zoolander's rival-male-model-turned-friend, and identified the surprising actor who almost took the role instead:

"We wrote Hansel for Owen Wilson. But at a certain point, there was a question of whether or not he was going to do it. And I don't know if it was whether or not Owen wanted to do it, or if he was going to be available to do it. Because I definitely remember us doing readings for Hansel. And the one reading I remember being really funny — and he came in with like, a whole character — was Jake Gyllenhaal. But then Owen wound up doing it."

Having previously appeared together in "The Cable Guy," "Permanent Midnight," and "Meet the Parents" together, it's clear Wilson and Stiller had developed a strong working relationship and friendship that continued into working on "The Royal Tenenbaums," "Starsky and Hutch," and the "Night at the Museum" films. Owen Wilson was the perfect choice for Hansel, and he put such a distinctive stamp on that part that it's now difficult to picture any other performer inhabiting that character. But the notion that Jake Gyllenhaal, a guy who came very close to playing Spider-Man just a few years later, could have been mixing it up with Stiller as Hansel in "Zoolander" is a terrific "what if" to ponder. (Also fun to think about? The idea of Derek Zoolander getting hit by a train and dying in the closing minutes of the movie, something that was legitimately pitched at the time.)