Jake Gyllenhaal's Best Role Was Given To Jason Schwartzman First

When it was released in January of 2001, Richard Kelly's bleak time-travel psychological drama "Donnie Darko" caused a notable stir. The title character, played by Jake Gyllenhaal, is a teen struggling with schizophrenia in 1988, a time when Reagan's great Conservative revolution was drawing to a close and adults clung to suburban conformity as it crumbled under them. Donnie is obsessed with time-travel and regularly hallucinates a vicious, strange anthropomorphic rabbit monster named Frank (all while attempting to socialize at school and foster a romance with a classmate played by Jena Malone). Patrick Swayze appears as a cheesy self-self guru, Drew Barrymore plays one of Donnie's teachers, and Maggie Gyllenhaal plays Donnie's sister.

By turns psychedelic and weirdly moving (in a Goth sort of way), "Donnie Darko" quickly became a cult hit and rotated directly into the local midnight movie circuit, attracting a wide swath of misfits and night people. It was voted one of the best indie films of all time by Empire Magazine, with Kelly being hailed as an important new voice in cinema. He drank his own Kool-Aid, however, and the director returned in 2006 with the sprawling and utterly ridiculous "Southland Tales," a jumbled treatise on the wild grossness of the George W. Bush years in America. "Southland Tales" is a trainwreck — and the train is full of clowns.

"Donnie Darko" gave a much nicer boost to Jake Gyllenhaal, already a recognized actor from Joe Johnston's gentle biopic "October Sky." After 2001, Gyllenhaal began appearing in notable film after notable film ("Bubble Boy," "Lovely and Amazing," "The Good Girl," "Moonlight Mile"), becoming a legitimate movie star.

According to an oral history published by The Ringer in 2021, however, the role of Donnie Darko almost went to Jason Schwartzman, who was coming off starring in "Rushmore."