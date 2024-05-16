The Spider-Man Villain That J.K. Simmons' Friends Thought He Was Perfect For

When we talk about perfect casting choices — even outside the realm of superhero movies — J.K. Simmons as The Daily Bugle head honcho J. Jonah Jameson in "Spider-Man" has to be right up there with the best of the best. Simmons so perfectly encapsulated the role that he has, essentially, been kept on as just about every version of the character throughout the Marvel multiverse, as evidenced by "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse." But before Simmons signed on for the role, he was seen as perfect for another, very different role in Spidey's rogues gallery.

In the most recent issue of Empire Magazine, the Oscar-winning actor reflected upon the early days of his time in the Marvel universe when he was only just hearing that Sam Raimi was going to direct "Spider-Man." At the time, he was shooting another Raimi film, "The Gift," and it was suggested to him by some colleagues that he would be perfect for the part of the Vulture. Here's what he had to say about it: