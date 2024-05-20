How Dune's Thufir Actor Channeled Sherlock Holmes Into The Mentat Role

This post contains spoilers for "Dune."

In Frank Herbert's "Dune," Mentat Thufir Hawat, the Master of Assassins for House Atreides, trains heir-to-the-throne Paul Atreides in the ways of military strategy and political maneuvering. Exceedingly gifted and cunning, Thufir emerges as an asset for the Atreides, especially during their takeover of Arrakis, the coveted Spice-rich desert planet that the people of Caladan knew very little about. Although Hawat's abilities are tested to the limits after the Atreides find themselves under attack, he successfully orchestrates a raid on Giedi Prime on Duke Leto's orders, striking the Harkonnens where it hurt the most by destroying their illegal spice reserves.

In Denis Villeneuve's "Dune," Stephen McKinley Henderson embodies the role of Thufir with equal parts panache and integrity, sporting a deeply intelligent gaze that turns milky-grey when he channels his abilities, along with a fashionable parasol to beat the heat on Arrakis. There is something immediately likable about Thufir even when we don't get the chance to know too much about him — he might not dominate the screen like the loyal and courageous Duncan Idaho (Jason Momoa), but makes his present felt nonetheless. He delivers in terms of what his character does best: supporting the Atreides by functioning as a human computer, while mining through vast amounts of data and offering the best course of action.

Given that Thufir is defined by his intelligence and the ability to deduce amid complicated socio-political situations, it is no surprise that the actor took inspiration from Sherlock Holmes, whose powers of deduction and reasoning border on the extraordinary.