How L'ak's Costume In Star Trek: Discovery Sneakily Hinted At His True Identity

According to Cisco, the show's writers decided that, over time, the Breen had evolved away from showing their "solid face," going so far as to nickname the current version of the Breen audiences are seeing as "the Jelly Breens." It's those Breen who, like L'ak, are able to show off a funky gelatinous version of their own faces. Since Tan knew L'ak was a Breen, he was able to design the costumes to include nods to the "Deep Space Nine" version of the beings, including plenty of diagonal metal tubing that looks like an updated version of the outfits from the very '90s TV show. "All of his seams are all kind of diagonal, which again was meant to kind of give a subtle nod to the Breen, as was this kind of grid texture that comes from the 'Deep Space Nine' Breen," Tran explained.

Interestingly, this is actually the second time the Breen have popped up in a modern "Star Trek" series. "Star Trek: Lower Decks" portrayed the species back in late season 3, though the animated series' vision of the species was more in line with the "Deep Space Nine" version of the Breen, glowing green snout masks and all.

New episodes of "Star Trek: Discovery" premiere Thursdays on Paramount+, with the series finale set to arrive on May 30, 2024.