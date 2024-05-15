The Only Major Actors Still Alive From Vanishing Point

"Vanishing Point" isn't exactly a mainstream classic, but for a portion of moviegoers who like to see cars go fast and people do drugs, it's pretty much unmissable. Based on that description alone, it makes sense that the cult film's audience grew when it was directly referenced in Quentin Tarantino's 2007 road slasher film "Death Proof." Other directors who are major fans of the film include Edgar Wright and Steven Spielberg, who once told Entertainment Weekly it was one of his favorite movies.

The 1971 film didn't feature many stars, but did include a handful of actors who would become famous for other projects in the years following the film. Cleavon Little, who played radio DJ Super Soul in the film, went on to star in Mel Brooks' "Blazing Saddles" three years later, while actress Charlotte Rampling, who was Oscar nominated for her work in "45 Years" in 2016, apparently appeared as hitchhiker in a scene in the film that didn't appear in the U.S. release. Several actors from the movie have passed away in the years since its release, including star Barry Newman, who played police-evading driver and ex-cop Kowalski in the film. The two actors from the cast list who are still with us, Lee Weaver and John Amos, have had long and interesting careers in the years since "Vanishing Point."