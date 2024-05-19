The Correct Order To Watch Jackie Chan's Police Story Franchise

The story goes thus: it was 1985, and Hong Kong superstar Jackie Chan, having enjoyed nearly two decades of cinematic success in his native country, wanted to extend his reach into the United States. Chan had already tried to infiltrate America in 1980 with Robert Clouse's film "The Big Brawl," but while it was highly respected by martial arts fans, "Brawl" wasn't the massive hit Chan wanted. Chan had already directed four movies by 1985 but still felt that an American director could translate his fightin' sensibilities for a North American audience more accurately. So, he hired genre filmmaker James Glickenhaus ("The Astrologer," "The Exterminator") to helm the 1985 actioner "The Protector."

Chan and Glickenhaus butted heads throughout production, as Glickenhaus refused to film fight sequences in a way Chan approved of. At the end of production, Chan merely re-edited the film himself and directed new scenes in the hope of salvaging the project.

It was his distaste of "The Protector" that led Chan to make the first "Police Story," his fifth directorial effort, in which he played a supercop named Kevin Chan Ka-Kui. It just so happens to be one of Chan's best and spawned a long series of sequels that were huge hits in Hong Kong and well-received Stateside.

Keeping track of all the "Police Story" sequels may be difficult for American readers as they were released sporadically — and with altered titles — in North America. The 1996 film "Supercop," for instance, is actually the 1992 film "Police Story 3: Supercop."

These films are best appreciated in the order in which they were released. To clarify things, the below list will catalog all the "Police Story" films in order, listed alongside their American titles and release dates.