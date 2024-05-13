How Star Trek: Discovery Brought Two Stamets Together In Season One

The first season of "Star Trek: Discovery" was swift, action-packed, and all over the place. No sooner had audiences been introduced to Michael Burnham (Sonqua Martin-Green) than a war broke out and her captain was killed. Michael was arrested for insubordination and had to travel on board the U.S.S. Discovery on her way to face a court martial. She soon found that the Discovery hosted an expert mycologist named Lieutenant Stamets (Anthony Rapp), and he had discovered a previously undetected universe-wide network of interdimensional spores. He also found that he — using tardigrade DNA — could wire the Discovery's engines into this network and teleport anywhere instantaneously. To heck with Trekking. Now we bamf about the galaxy.

To complicate matters, however, the Discovery miscalculates one of its teleportations and winds up in the notorious parallel Mirror Universe, wherein everyone is evil and Earth is an Imperial conquering force. Several "Discovery" characters, not yet well-known to the Trekkies watching, meet evil versions of themselves. We learn that Mirror Stamets was an evil poisoner for the Empire and dealt with the universe-wide mycelial network. Mirror Stamets, however, fouls up an experiment and — in the episode "What's Past is Prologue" (January 28, 2018) — projects his consciousness into the network where he meets his "good" counterpart face-to-face. They get to converse about their mutual discoveries involving the spores.

There have been numerous "Star Trek" TV show episodes about a main character meeting their doppelgängers, of course (there are too many examples to list here), but this was a first for Rapp. In a hurry, Rapp learned about the magical world of body doubles, replaying scenes, and even acting in a literal mirror. He shared his experiences with StarTrek.com back in 2018.