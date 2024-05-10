Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes Slyly Teases The Weirdest Movie In The Series

The following contains spoilers for "Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes."

It's been 7 years since "War of the Planet of the Apes" brought to an end the story of Caesar the first ape capable of speech, who led a revolution and forever changed the world. Now, we're entering a new chapter in the "Planet of the Apes" saga with "Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes," set generations after the events of the previous film.

The movie follows Noa (Owen Teague), a member of the Eagle Clan who witnesses that entire clan being conquered and taken captive by a tyrannical king named Proximus Caesar (Kevin Durand). When Noa sets out to free his people, he joins forces with Raka (Peter Macon), an orangutan from the Order of Caesar, and a human named Mae (Freya Allan) who is also on the run from Proximus' apes.

Proximus needs Mae because she is a rare human who still has the ability to speak at a time when most humans are feral, and he thinks she knows how to enter a secret underground silo with advanced technology left by humans. Proximus' dream is to find technology that will allow him to evolve beyond either apes or humans. Though the film doesn't go all the way with this idea, the fact remains that "Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes" toys with the best part of the weirdest movie in the entire franchise — "Beneath the Planet of the Apes."