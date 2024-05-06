Attention Star Wars Fans: Darth Jar Jar Is Finally And Officially (Sort Of) Real
For years, Jar Jar Binks took a beating from "Star Wars" fans who were less than thrilled with the computer generated character's slapstick antics when he debuted in "The Phantom Menace" back in 1999. The bumbling Gungan was so hated that actor Ahmed Best fell into a deep depression. In more recent years, the actor has taken on a new "Star Wars" role as Jedi Kelleran Beq, who rescued "The Mandalorian" bounty Grogu from the Jedi Temple when Order 66 was enacted during the events of "Revenge of the Sith." But soon, Ahmed Best will bring together both Jar Jar Binks and the power of the Force by bringing us a dark side version of the character that finally pays off a ridiculous fan theory.
Despite appearing to be a complete dimwit, there's a popular theory that Jar Jar Binks is actually a brilliant Sith lord, and his antics have all been a ruse that allowed him to give emergency powers to Chancellor Palpatine, giving Darth Sidious the leadership role he needed to bring the Galactic Empire into existence. In fact, Ahmed Best even legitimized this theory somewhat by confirming there was a lot more bubbling underneath the surface of Jar Jar Binks that they didn't follow through on after the fan backlash.
Now, Darth Jar Jar will officially be making his debut in "LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy," a new animated special that will remix everything we know about the "Star Wars" universe — in building brick form. Along with the Gungan wielding a red lightsaber and menacingly saying, "Mesa gonna hurt yousa," he's also flying around in a dark version of the Millennium Falcon. But that's just a small taste of the chaos unfolding in the new LEGO Star Wars animated special. Take a look at the trailer below!
Jar Jar Binks goes to the dark side in LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy
As you can see, Darth Jar Jar isn't the only wild remix in the LEGO Star Wars universe. There are Imperial X-fighters in place of TIE fighters, Rebel TIE-wings in place of X-wings, Rebel AT-ATs, Jedi Genonosians, and even Ewok bounty hunters flying around in their own starships. How does this all happen? Here's the official plot synopsis for "LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy" from Disney+:
In "LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy," the entire Star Wars Galaxy gets completely mixed up when an ordinary nerf-herder, Sig Greebling (Gaten Matarazzo), unearths a powerful artifact from a hidden Jedi temple. He finds himself thrust into adventure in a new, wondrously wild and twisted version of the galaxy where good guys are bad, bad guys are good, and the fate of all depends on Sig becoming the hero who can put all the pieces back together.
The LEGO Star Wars animated specials have always had fun with the "Star Wars" universe, providing silly spins on the saga's mythology, almost like an animated multiverse. But "LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy" takes it to the next level. As showrunners and executive producers Dan Hernandez and Benji Samit said in a statement, "For new fans, this will be an exciting place to enter the world of LEGO Star Wars, and for lifelong fans, you're going to see some things that you never thought possible." Plus, it also offers LEGO the chance to release a bunch of cool new playsets. And yes, the LEGO version of the dark Millennium Falcon has been rumored to be released sometime this year.
As for the rest of the voice cast, aside from Gaten Matarazzo as the special's main character and the return of Ahmed Best as Jar Jar Binks, we'll also hear the likes of Tony Revolori (Dev Greebling), Bobby Moynihan (Jedi Bob), Marsai Martin (Yesi Scala), Michael Cusack (Servo), and Mark Hamill, reprising his role as Luke Skywalker.
"LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy" hits Disney+ on September 13, 2024.