Attention Star Wars Fans: Darth Jar Jar Is Finally And Officially (Sort Of) Real

For years, Jar Jar Binks took a beating from "Star Wars" fans who were less than thrilled with the computer generated character's slapstick antics when he debuted in "The Phantom Menace" back in 1999. The bumbling Gungan was so hated that actor Ahmed Best fell into a deep depression. In more recent years, the actor has taken on a new "Star Wars" role as Jedi Kelleran Beq, who rescued "The Mandalorian" bounty Grogu from the Jedi Temple when Order 66 was enacted during the events of "Revenge of the Sith." But soon, Ahmed Best will bring together both Jar Jar Binks and the power of the Force by bringing us a dark side version of the character that finally pays off a ridiculous fan theory.

Despite appearing to be a complete dimwit, there's a popular theory that Jar Jar Binks is actually a brilliant Sith lord, and his antics have all been a ruse that allowed him to give emergency powers to Chancellor Palpatine, giving Darth Sidious the leadership role he needed to bring the Galactic Empire into existence. In fact, Ahmed Best even legitimized this theory somewhat by confirming there was a lot more bubbling underneath the surface of Jar Jar Binks that they didn't follow through on after the fan backlash.

Now, Darth Jar Jar will officially be making his debut in "LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy," a new animated special that will remix everything we know about the "Star Wars" universe — in building brick form. Along with the Gungan wielding a red lightsaber and menacingly saying, "Mesa gonna hurt yousa," he's also flying around in a dark version of the Millennium Falcon. But that's just a small taste of the chaos unfolding in the new LEGO Star Wars animated special. Take a look at the trailer below!