Cool Hand Luke's Lucille Was Ready To Quit The 60s Film After An Appalling Request

In Stuart Rosenberg's 1967 prison film "Cool Hand Luke," Lucas Jackson (Paul Newman) is thrown into a Florida penitentiary in the early 1950s for drunkenly cutting the heads off of parking meters. He is sentenced to two years hard labor working on a chain gang, and soon learns that the Floridian penal system is bleak and aggressive. The warden (Morgan Woodward) attempts to use modern, sensitive language to deal with the prisoners ("What he have here is failure to communicate"), but it's a gross juxtaposition given how cruel he is; the warden will give miscreants "a night in the box," a small wooden shack, as punishment for the smallest slights.

Partway through the movie, Luke and his fellow prisoners are taken out to a field next to a remote country home. The prisoners haven't seen a woman for a long time — some of them in years — so when a pretty young blonde woman exits the house, they are all instantly distracted. The woman, called "Lucille" in the film's credits, is played by actress Joy Harmon. Harmon has no dialogue and spends her entire time on screen washing a car. She gets wet and sudsy and the watching inmates all begin to moan lasciviously. The scene is played for laughs, the audience giggling at the men's sexual frustration.

Harmon's sexy car-washing is straight out of an exploitation movie, and the cinematographer, Conrad Hall, shoots Harmon in an ogling, prurient fashion. The scene may have been played for laughs, but it still required a thudding element of performative sexuality presented for the male gaze. Harmon spoke to EW in 2017 about her role in "Cool Hand Luke," and she recalled some pretty gross requests from the filmmakers. Notably, they asked her to get high before shooting.