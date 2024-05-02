Furiosa Star Anya Taylor-Joy Didn't Talk To Charlize Theron Until Filming Was Done

Of course, as soon as filming on "Furiosa" was over, Taylor-Joy ran to Theron, merely because she admired her. In her own words:

"You have to go on your own journey with it. [...] But as soon as it was done, I reached out to her because I'm such a fan, not only of her as an actress but her as a person. And she's as wonderful and cool as you could possibly hope, and really supportive and classy, so I appreciated it."

A sequel is always going to be better if it can tell its own story without the context of the original. Audiences should be able to connect to a movie without pre-existing knowledge, pretense, or affection for the characters. Taylor-Joy seems to have understood that, saying that she wanted to "tell the story of the person in this script." This wasn't the story of Theron's Furiosa, but a new story with a new Furiosa. It's worth noting that the previous films in the "Mad Max" series tend to mutate quickly, hastily abandoning direct connections. Miller has even said that the "Mad Max" movies are not literal transcriptions of real events, but fables told by post-apocalyptic bards, all of them singing their own versions of a long-dead hero named Mad Max. This would explain why Max changes ages, or why different villains are never mentioned after their overthrow.

Taylor-Joy admitted that her role isn't very dialogue-heavy and that her performance had to be, for long portions, wholly physical. "It ended up being something that only gave me, for a large portion of the movie, my eyes to telegraph the story," she explained, admitting it was rather frightening as an actor.

Her character's journey will be made clear when "Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga" hits theaters on May 24, 2024.