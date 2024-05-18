The Addams Family Director Stole Exact Images From The Original Comic

The first Charles Addams' strip that might be considered a part of the Addams Family canon was published in the pages of the New Yorker on August 6, 1938. In it, a vacuum cleaner salesman stands just inside a large, creepy, obviously haunted mansion, addressing the denizens, a cadaverous vampire woman and a brutish bearded man. The salesman, unperturbed by his grim surroundings offers his sales pitch, declares that no well-appointed home should be without such an appliance.

58 of Addams' 1,300 cartoon strips would feature his oddball Family, a nameless clan of ghouls who cherished horror and death. Throughout the '40s, a central canon of Family members would solidify, and come to include a squat, beastly patriarch, his skeletal wife, their two murderous children, a witchy grandmother, a fecklessly weird bald uncle, and their Frankensteinian live-in butler. In Addams' strips, the Family would talk about how much they loved destructive storms, how often they strolled through the cemetery, or how much they enjoyed killing neighbors.

On Christmas 1946, the New Yorker published a notorious Addams strip wherein his Family's home was visited by carolers. High above their heads, standing on the home's central tower, the Addams Family is slowly tipping a cauldron, presumably full of hot oil or molten lead, onto their visitors' heads. That strip would later be made into a Christmas card.

That strip was also the first image seen in Barry Sonnenfeld's 1991 film adaptation, "The Addams Family." Indeed, in a 2021 interview with the AV Club, the director said that he just stole the gag outright. And that wasn't the only one. There was also a scene partway through Sonnenefeld's film involving a model train that he lifted from a strip, as well as a teaser trailer that imitated Addams' work.