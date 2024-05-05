Kurt Russell Improvised A WTF Moment In Big Trouble In Little China

More than halfway through "Big Trouble in Little China," there's a scene where Jack Burton kisses his love interest Gracie Law, played by Kim Cattrall. Hilariously, the bright red lipstick Gracie is wearing smears onto Jack's lips — and stays there. As it turns out, Russell was the one who thought keeping the smeared lipstick in place would be a great visual gag. In the oral history of "Big Trouble in Little China" published by EW, Russell says: "One time, Kim and I kissed ... Then I noticed that the crew was smirking. I had lipstick all over my face. I said, 'You know, I've always wondered about that. [In kissing scenes] how come that big red lipstick is always magically not there when the guy pulls back?'"

Russell then turned to Carpenter and suggested leaving the lipstick on for "a couple of scenes," and Carpenter agreed to the idea. Russell added: "I always admired John for that, because the audience is going to go, 'What the f—?'"

It's a small moment but it adds a big laugh to the movie and to the Burton character, and it just goes to show how well Carpenter and Russell worked together in their heyday. Now if only Carpenter would come out of retirement and direct Russell in a movie one more time. Alas, that seems unlikely to ever happen. But we can dream.