Kurt Russell Improvised A WTF Moment In Big Trouble In Little China
Kurt Russell and John Carpenter make a great team. The two first worked together on the TV movie "Elvis," and then went on to make "Escape From New York," "Escape From L.A.," "The Thing," and of course, "Big Trouble in Little China." "Big Trouble" isn't a horror movie or even your typical John Carpenter flick. It's a pulpy action-comedy that sees Russell playing buffoonish truck driver Jack Burton, who gets roped into becoming a very clumsy hero to fight a trio of ancient gods and an evil sorcerer. The movie is an absolute blast from beginning to end, and Russell is clearly having a lot of fun playing Burton, a character who thinks he's the hero when he's really more like a glorified sidekick to his friend Wang Chi (Dennis Dun).
Russell and Carpenter worked together well over the years, with Russell seemingly bringing out the best in Carpenter and vice versa. Russell wasn't afraid to improvise, like when he came up with the idea of wearing an eyepatch for "Escape From New York." Russell also improvised a hilarious moment for "Big Trouble in Little China."
Kurt Russell improvised the smeared lipstick in Big Trouble in Little China
More than halfway through "Big Trouble in Little China," there's a scene where Jack Burton kisses his love interest Gracie Law, played by Kim Cattrall. Hilariously, the bright red lipstick Gracie is wearing smears onto Jack's lips — and stays there. As it turns out, Russell was the one who thought keeping the smeared lipstick in place would be a great visual gag. In the oral history of "Big Trouble in Little China" published by EW, Russell says: "One time, Kim and I kissed ... Then I noticed that the crew was smirking. I had lipstick all over my face. I said, 'You know, I've always wondered about that. [In kissing scenes] how come that big red lipstick is always magically not there when the guy pulls back?'"
Russell then turned to Carpenter and suggested leaving the lipstick on for "a couple of scenes," and Carpenter agreed to the idea. Russell added: "I always admired John for that, because the audience is going to go, 'What the f—?'"
It's a small moment but it adds a big laugh to the movie and to the Burton character, and it just goes to show how well Carpenter and Russell worked together in their heyday. Now if only Carpenter would come out of retirement and direct Russell in a movie one more time. Alas, that seems unlikely to ever happen. But we can dream.