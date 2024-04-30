John Candy Brilliantly Channeled Orson Welles For Billy Crystal's Short-Lived TV Show

"The Billy Crystal Comedy Hour" is likely not remembered by many people, except for Billy Crystal himself. The variety/talk show ran from January 30 through February 27 in 1982, lasting a grand total of five episodes. Crystal was already a successful comedian and beloved figure in the industry thanks to the popularity of his 1970s stand-up work and his role in the 1977 sitcom "Soap," so he had connections. He was able to secure guest appearances from many of his famous comedian friends, including Rick Moranis, Dave Thomas, Robin Williams, and John Candy for the debut episode. Subsequent guests included Morgan Fairchild, the Manhattan Transfer, Nell Carter, Shelley Duvall, Cindy Williams, Al Jarreau, and Smokey Robinson.

"The Billy Crystal Comedy Hour" fell right in between "Soap" and "Saturday Night Live" on Crystal's professional timeline, and it might be considered something of a dip in his career. The show was canceled after only two episodes aired, and NBC barely deigned to run three more before yanking it from the airwaves. There was also a sixth episode that remains unaired to this day. Crystal was dismayed at the show's unpopularity and has nothing but bad memories, especially since he had many, darker, edgier ideas for "Comedy Hour," but the execs at NBC insisted on something softer and friendlier.

In the pilot episode, there was one notably hilarious sketch with Crystal talking to Orson Welles, as played by John Candy. The future "Uncle Buck" star was lampooning early-'80s Orson Welles, the commercial hack, blowhard, and insufferable would-be intellectual. Audiences of the '80s might have even known about his infamous Frozen Peas commercials, the outtakes from which have proliferated around the internet, and were even spoofed on TV shows like "The Critic" and "Animaniacs." Incidentally, both of those examples were voiced by "Futurama" star Maurice LaMarche.

Candy nailed it.