The Toughest Visual Effect In John Wick Films Isn't Explosions – It's Knives

This post contains spoilers for "John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum."

Slick, visceral kineticism and mind-blowingly impressive gun-fu are integral to every fight John Wick (Keanu Reeves) gets involved with. Throughout the four "John Wick" films, dynamism has been the name of the game in terms of one-upping fight scenes, where everything from cars, pencils, explosives, and even stairs have been incorporated to keep the adrenaline flowing. In "John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum," John is the definition of a marked man, hounded by every assassin across the globe after breaking the rules, and he stumbles into a weapons shop with cramped rooms. After a few assassins corner him inside, there is but one option left: improvise and adapt with the countless antique knives displayed on glass panels to overcome a monumentally messed-up situation.

Even though "Parabellum" boasts several memorial fight scenes, the knife fight is a clear standout, and /Film's Jeremy Mathai goes into meticulous detail to explain why in this "Best Action Scene Ever" column pick. A balanced mix of realistic combat (where not every knife throw sticks a landing, especially in such a desperate scenario) and comedic punctuations makes this scene come alive, allowing us to witness John's ability to improvise with any weapon in his vicinity, even when he's not doing too well. Glass panels are shattered without a care in the world, and the repetition of this act becomes a running gag that ties the scene together neatly, right up till the knives land exactly where they're supposed to, or find their way to targets in satisfying physics-defying ways.

Filming such high-octane, close-quarters fights with knives, even rubberized ones, can be very tricky, and "Parabellum" VFX Supervisor Rob Nederhorst told Vulture about the labor-intensive digitization of the weapons in these scenes to ensure cast and crew safety.