The Only Major Actors Still Alive From Family Affair

CBS' "Family Affair" wasn't the biggest sitcom of its era, nor was it the most groundbreaking, but it popularized a found-family formula that would endure for decades after its original run. The series followed a lifelong bachelor, Bill (Brian Keith), whose lifestyle is interrupted by the sudden arrival of his three orphaned nieces and nephews. Clueless about parenthood yet suddenly the dad of three grieving kids, Bill recruited the help of several other characters throughout the series — most notably, his loyal British manservant, French (Sebastian Cabot).

"Family Affair" ran for five seasons on CBS beginning in 1966, and though it doesn't appear in syndication as often as other shows from its era, the series is still fondly remembered by those who saw it. Unfortunately, the show is also remembered for the unusual amount of tragedy that befell its stars. Child star Anissa Jones died of an overdose just five years after the show ended, with news reports indicating that she'd been prescribed drugs by a pill-farming doctor who also died while in the middle of a lawsuit over her death. Cabot passed away after a stroke a year later, and Keith died by apparent suicide in 1997 after struggles including a battle with cancer.

The "Family Affair" cast has endured a whole lot of sadness, but two actors from the series are still with us today, their lives clearly changed by the experiences they had on the show and in the complicated aftermath.