A Beloved Cult Classic Is Getting The Sequel No One Saw Coming

As exciting as the news is, it's unclear whether financing is in place quite yet. Elliott mentions to Deadline that he is "working out deals" and looking for a producing partner, so the announcement might actually be a way of drumming up interest from studios.

Also worth noting is that Terence Stamp's character is a transgender woman being played by a straight man. It would be interesting to see a transgender actress play the role, especially if the movie is going to take decades later, with the character living as a woman all this time. Even though he is also 85 years old, Stamp is not about to give up on the character; Elliott said the actor wants to "get it happening, get it shooting this year."

Though the director said he's been asked about a sequel to "Priscilla, Queen of the Desert" for decades, he has declined because he was waiting for the right idea to come along. "I thought, what am I going to do? Stick them on a cruise ship, stick them on a train?" he said. "You name it, over the years I've been pitched 'Priscilla 2' in spades." Now, he's finally cracked the story, and it's got a lot to do with the grown-up son of Stamp's character, who was seven in the original film. "I've written in a bunch of new characters to support a new generation," say Elliott.

So, how about the music? He promises to include "old disco classics" but also move into contemporary songs, too. Elliott notes that the crowd of the stage musical "goes ballistic over Lady Gaga's 'Born This Way,'" so Gaga numbers are a possibility. "We've got to move with the times."