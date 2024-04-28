Leia Wasn't Originally Luke's Sister In Star Wars — And Darth Vader Wasn't His Dad

The famous twist at the end of Irvin Kershner's 1980 sci-fi epic "The Empire Strikes Back" — that the evil Darth Vader (James Earl Jones/David Prowse) was actually the father of the heroic Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) — was shocking enough to send seismic ripples through the future of pop culture. Young prospective filmmakers reared in 1980 were so shocked by the famed "Empire" revelation that the "hero was secretly related to the villain this whole time" twist would eventually become a common screenwriting trope.

As many Starwoids will be able to tell you, the "I am your father" twist famously contradicts dialogue from George Lucas' "Star Wars" from three years earlier. In that film, the trustworthy Obi-Wan Kenobi (Alec Guinness) revealed that he was friends with Luke's father, who was, by Obi-Wan's own description, definitely not Darth Vader. Indeed, Darth Vader was said to have murdered Luke's father. So when Darth Vader declared himself to be Luke's father at the end of "Empire," it didn't make sense. The 1983 follow-up, "Return of the Jedi" would have a lot of explaining to do.

Of course, "Return of the Jedi" merely muddied the waters further by declaring that Princess Leia (Carrie Fisher) was also Luke's long-lost sister, a twist that would shed new, incestuous light on the passionate kiss the characters shared in "Empire." Oops.

Clearly, the "Star Wars" saga was not planned from the jump, and the filmmakers were making it up as they went along. "Empire" went through many drafts before the "I am your father" twist was settled upon. Indeed, resourceful "Star Wars" fans can likely find — if they poke around online — the original draft for "The Empire Strikes Back" as it was written by the late Leigh Brackett in 1978.