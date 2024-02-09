Lando Actor Billy Dee Williams Had One Concern About Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker

You'd have to be the world's biggest grump to grouse over Billy Dee Williams returning to the role of Lando Calrissian for "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" 36 years after the character's last appearance in the series. First off, it's Billy Dee Williams. The man defined 1970s suave as Louis McKay opposite Diana Ross' Billie Holiday in "Lady Sings the Blues," and was denied a bevy of further star turns for infuriatingly obvious corporate/cultural reasons. Williams didn't disappear from the movies, but he should've been topping marquees for at least a couple of decades.

If only J.J. Abrams had given the smoothest rogue in the galaxy something more interesting to do than provide a bit of crucial info, catch us up on his tragic post-original trilogy doings, and help save the day at the end of what is by far the worst entry in the series' nine-film cycle.

So while I absolutely do not begrudge the then-81-year-old Williams taking his "Star Wars" curtain call, I also would not have groused had he turned Abrams' offer down. Evidently, Williams wasn't sure he possessed the fire necessary to do the beloved character justice one last time.