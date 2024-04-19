Disney Is Once Again Trying To Turn A Classic Theme Park Ride Into A Movie — But Will It Work This Time?

Disney is once again trying to make a "Space Mountain" movie happen. This is one of the company's most cherished theme park rides as a staple of both Disneyland and Disney World for decades. Now, a pair of new writers have been brought on board to try and crack the code with this long-gestating adaptation. Whether or not they will be the ones to get it across the finish line is another question entirely.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Josh Appelbaum and André Nemec have been tapped to write the latest iteration of "Space Mountain" for Disney. Plot details are being kept under wraps for the time being. Applebaum and Nemec are known for their work on Amazon's wildly expensive series "Citadel," as well as Netflix's live-action "Cowboy Bebop" series, which was canceled after just one season. Jonathan Eirich is on board to produce the film alongside Joby Harold and Tory Tunnell, with Ryan Halprin executive producing.

Harold, who previously wrote "King Arthur: Legend of the Sword," had been tapped to pen a version of the film back in 2020. For whatever reason, Disney is now opting to move in a new direction. Applebaum and Nemec will have an essentially blank slate to work from, as the ride in question doesn't have any real narrative to speak of, nor does it have any meaningful characters to include. It will merely be used as an inspiration for what will essentially be a unique story that these two are going to have to cook up. Is that blank slate an asset? Or is that part of why this movie has been in development for so long?