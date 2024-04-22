Watching Beetlejuice Prepared Sam Rockwell For The Green Mile In An Unexpected Way

Frank Darabont's 1999 Oscar darling "The Green Mile," based on an inexplicably serialized novel by Stephen King, is set in 1935 Louisiana in the fictional Cold Mountain Penitentiary, specifically the prison's death row. The correctional officers are overseen by Paul Edgecomb (Tom Hanks) who struggles to retain his soul working such a dire job. The floor that leads to the prison's electric chair is painted green, earning it the titular nickname. Paul attempts to wrangle his officers' cruelty and retain what little hope he can, even after witnessing the state execute prisoner after prisoner. To make matters worse, he's suffering from a bladder infection.

The wildest prisoner on death row is William "Wild Bill" Wharton, played by the always amazing Sam Rockwell. Wharton was clearly mentally ill, and would frequently assault the officers, forcing him into a padded cell. He spat insults and racial epithets, flashing his yellowed teeth and horribly casual hate. Rockwell is a standout in an ensemble that also contains Barry Pepper, Grahm Greene, Bonnie Hunt, Michael Jeter, Patricia Clarkson, James Cromwell, Harry Dead Stanton, and Doug Hutchison. Michael Clark Duncan plays the central figure at the prison, a gentle man with the uncanny ability to heal illnesses with his hands.

In a recent video interview with GQ, conducted as part of their "Iconic Characters" series, Rockwell recalled his days on the set of "The Green Mile" and discussed Wild Bill in detail. The actor noted that his acting coach gave him some unique instructions as to how to get into character, and that he drew some character inspiration from, of all things, Beetlejuice, the horny, cussing, bug-eating title character from Tim Burton's 1988 haunting comedy.