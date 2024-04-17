How A Six Year Old Shirley Temple Saved Fox From Bankruptcy

In Hamilton McFadden's 1934 film "Stand Up and Cheer!," the unnamed off-screen president (actually Franklin D. Roosevelt) posits that the real reason for Great Depression was a sudden crisis of optimism. Additionally, wicked bankers were running amok and getting rich while the rest of the nation starved, leaving everyone nihilistic and horrified. The wasteful and corrupt Warren Harding administration followed by the Crash of '29 isn't mentioned, as McFadden's film sought to cheer people up, not make their depression — and the Depression — any worse. In "Stand Up and Cheer!," FDR created a Department of Amusement and appoints a secretary (Warner Baxter) to oversee a feel-good, nationwide show to keep morale up.

The bulk of the 80-minute film is a series of auditions in the secretary's office wherein performers come in to sing and dance, effectively turning the movie into a revue. Modern audiences may bristle at some racist caricatures, notably actress Tess Gardella performing in blackface as her Vaudeville persona "Aunt Jemima." Know that both Gardella and the maple syrup company took the name Aunt Jemima from an 1875 minstrel show song.

But there was one notable number — and one notable performer — that makes "Stand Up and Cheer!" historically significant. Singing a song called "Baby Take a Bow" were Vaudevillian James Dunn and his partner, a six-year-old Shirley Temple. The story goes that Temple had only signed a two-week, $150 contract and that she had to reuse a dance routine she had learned for a previous performance. Temple was sensational, however, and Fox knew they had a good thing when they saw it. As soon as shooting wrapped, Temple was brought to the office to extend her contract by seven years.

Those seven years made millions for Fox and cemented Temple as a permanent figure in popular culture.