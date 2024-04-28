Why Bones Swapped One Bad Habit For Another In Its Hitchcock-Inspired Episode

Watch just about any media from the mid-20th century and you'll quickly notice something: people smoked a lot more onscreen back then — like, a lot more. Those born in the current century would no doubt be shocked to learn that even beloved cartoon icons like Donald Duck would light up a pipe or puff away on a stogie when the occasion merited (and that's to say nothing of commercials like the jaw-dropping marketing campaign where Fred Flinstone gets his buddy Barney and his wife Wilma hooked on Winston cigarettes).

Smoking was a useful visual shorthand for a variety of things. When Cruella De Vil spewed a wreath of putrid yellow smoke from her infamous cigarette holder in Disney's animated "101 Dalmatians," you just knew she was trouble, even before dog-napping entered the equation. Alternatively, when Cary Grant carefully lit Eva Marie Saint's cigarette in perhaps the ultimate Alfred Hitchcock picture, "North by Northwest," it evoked glamor and more than a hint of foreplay. Of course, by the time "Bones" was gearing up to salute Hitch's body of work with its 200th episode in 2014, "The 200th in the 10th," the days of casual smoking in film and TV were long gone.

Directed by David Boreanaz, "The 200th in the 10th" re-imagines Temperance Brennan (Emily Deschanel), Seeley Booth (Boreanaz), and the other members of the Jeffersonian Institute murder investigation squad as 1950s archetypes in a plot inspired by Hitchcock's 1955 thriller "To Catch a Thief." As executive producer Stephen Nathan explained to TV Tango in 2014, the "Bones" creatives knew that anxious Fox executives would never sign off on the show's heroes happily getting their tobacco fix throughout the episode, the historical accuracy defense be damned. Instead, they gave Bones and Booth something else to indulge in.