Marlon Brando Hindered His Own Hearing For His Godfather Performance

To celebrate "The Godfather" turning 50 in 2022, The Hollywood Reporter sat down with actors James Caan, Robert Duvall, Talia Shire, and John Martino, who reflected on the creation and enduring legacy of director Francis Ford Coppola's cinematic masterpiece. Shire expressed her admiration for Marlon Brando's "breathtaking" transformation into the formidable Don Corleone.

"When he came to the set the first time, he was this handsome male," she recalled, but he utilized various makeup and acting techniques to transform himself into a weathered and wise mafioso, making him almost unrecognizable. The use of dental prosthetics gave Brando protruding jowls that made him resemble a bulldog, somehow lending Don Corleone a more dignified power.

Shire said that Brando also employed another unique performance method called "active listening" during filming. "It's not always when you say your lines that you pay attention; it is the listening to all the others around you. So Brando had a technique where he put wax in his ears, so he had to strain to hear you. And we all tried it — and we missed our cues," she jokingly remembered.

In addition, Brando famously refused to learn his lines, relying on off-camera cue cards instead. He believed that the space between striving to hear the lines of your scene partner and searching for your own response was where actors become more natural, letting go of their performativity and living fully in the moment. These eccentric techniques were all part of Brando's training in "The Method," a traditional approach to acting that emphasizes realism and emotional authenticity through psychological and physical changes.