Fox Studios Broke Its Own Oscars Record After 47 Years

When Disney purchased the 20th Century Fox library in 2019, it caused some consternation among cineastes. The Fox catalog was vast and impressive, containing tons of indelible classics and even more titles waiting deep inside the studio's archive. 20th Century Fox was formed in 1935 and quickly became one of the "big five" studios that dominated the film industry for decades. Fox hadn't seen a shake-up this dramatic since 1985 when ultra-conservative media mogul Rubert Murdoch bought a controlling share of the company from Marvin Davis (who, in turn, had purchased his controlling share from the tax-evading fugitive Mark Rich; it's all very shady).

When Disney made its purchase, many film fans wondered if Fox's old classics would be made more widely available through the about-to-launch Disney+. When the streaming service debuted with a paltry 500 titles, cineastes were aghast. Why buy all those Fox titles if you're not going to distribute them?

That, however, was merely the end of the road for Fox. For its 83-year life, the studio went through many massive, dramatic highs and just as many pitiful lows, all detailed in an extended 2018 retrospective in The Hollywood Reporter. Fox, the article pointed out, was massively awarded in Hollywood and even broke records. In its history, Fox films garnered a whopping 78 Best Picture nominations at the Academy Awards; first with "In Old Chicago" in 1937, and most recently in 2018 with "Bohemian Rhapsody." 12 of those 78 films won.

In 1950, Fox even made Academy Award history with the release of "All About Eve," a vicious backstage drama written and directed by Joseph L. Mankiewicz. The film was nominated for a then-unprecedented 14 Oscars. It wouldn't be until the release of "Titanic" in 1997 that Fox would repeat that feat.