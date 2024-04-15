Groundhog Day Was Painstakingly Planned, Except For One Improvised Scene

There's an assumption, especially nowadays in the post-Judd Apatow filmmaking era, that comedies are great big improv fests. A finished script is nice and all, but when you put a bunch of funny people together, you'd be loath not to let them riff up a storm; give yourself a multitude of options in the edit, and, provided your cast brings their A game, you'll wind up finding the funniest possible version of your movie. It's comedy Cassavetes!

This is, of course, nonsense. While great actors are capable of improving a scene via a sudden bolt of inspiration — be it dramatic or comedic — you don't waltz into a production with a bare template in the hopes that your cast will deliver inspired daily punch-ups. You plan the living hell out of your movie because you've got to make days; falling behind schedule means going over budget, and unless you're Steven Spielberg making "Jaws" (and even then!), this typically portends trouble.

Still, some people assume that certain comedy legends are the chaotic authors of their films' finest moments because they received top-flight improv training or came out of stand-up. Richard Pryor, Lily Tomlin, and Eddie Murphy seem to have endless reservoirs of creativity — and, well, they do. But they work within the strict parameters of the screenplay and pick their spots. Take Bill Murray, for instance. Get him in front of a camera, and he's going to be brilliant. But even this infamously unruly performer sticks to the script. This was especially true during the shoot of "Groundhog Day," where the comedy grows out of weatherman Phil Connors' exasperation in the face of unceasing repetition. Murray had to play the role as written.

Most of the time. There was at least one exception.