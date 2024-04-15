Why General Veers' Role Was Cut From Star Wars: Return Of The Jedi

The "Star Wars" universe is stuffed with memorable baddies, and since the theatrical films have mostly been shot in London, these villains are typically from the United Kingdom. Everyone's got a favorite: Ian McDiarmid's sinister Emperor Palpatine, Peter Cushing's ruthless Grand Moff Tarkin (who was digitally resurrected for "Rogue One"), Kenneth Colley's stressed out Admiral Piett ... there's really no wrong answer here. But if I absolutely have to place one member of the Galactic Empire over all the others, I might just go with Julian Glover's delectably evil General Maximillian Veers.

Why? Even though he doesn't get much screen time in "Star Wars: Episode V — The Empire Strikes Back" (which, had it failed, could've ended George Lucas' career), Glover is just such a strikingly nasty piece of work during the assault on the Rebels' Hoth base of operations that I find myself wishing Lucas had found more for him to do.

No one should weep for Glover's smallish part in the best "Star Wars" movie ever made. The man has kept very busy over the last 40-plus years in film, television, and theater. But he's such an amazing actor, you can't help but wonder why Lucas didn't bring him back for "Star Wars: Episode VI — Return of the Jedi."

Evidently, this was a possibility.