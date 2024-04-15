Star Trek: TNG's Identity Crisis Started As A Fan-Submitted Mess Of A Script

In the "Star Trek: The Next Generation" episode "Identity Crisis" (March 25, 1991), Geordi La Forge (LeVar Burton) discovers from an old friend named Lieutenant Commander Susanna Leijten (Maryann Plunkett) that they are the only two people still alive and accounted for from a mysterious away mission on the planet Tarchannen III, conducted years before. The other members of the team have all mysteriously fled to Tarchannen III — sometimes stealing shuttlecrafts to do so — and vanished without a trace. It won't be long before Leijten begins exhibiting strange, nervous symptoms of an unknown disease, causing her to become fearful and twitchy. She, too, it seems, is being irresistibly drawn back to Tarchannan III. Is Geordi next? Not to spoil anything, but yes he is.

It's eventually revealed that an undetectable spore on Tarchannen III infected the members of Geordi's old away mission, causing them to mutate. It seems the spores are a reproductive element of the local species that merely transforms other life forms into itself. Geordi mutates into a semi-invisible creature with yellow cat eyes, unusual hands and feet, a strange alien nose, and glowing blue veins all over his body.

"Identity Crisis" began its life as a spec script submitted to Paramount by a fan named Tim de Haas. In the 1990s, "Star Trek" had an open-door policy when it came to scripts and would accept submissions from anyone. If used, the fan scripts were often heavily reworked to match the proper "Next Generation" parameters, but the original authors always got a "story by" credit. In the oral history book "Captains' Logs: The Unauthorized Complete Trek Voyages," edited by Mark A. Altman and Edward Gross, producer Michael Piller recalled the original script for "Identity Crisis" was a total mess that required extensive tinkering.